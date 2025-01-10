Gilbert’s layup lifts No. 6 LSU to 89-87 win over No. 16 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kailyn Gilbert made a layup with 1 second left to give No. 6 LSU an 89-87 victory over No. 16 Tennessee. Tennessee’s Zee Spearman had a good look but missed a short jumper that would have sent the game to overtime. The Lady Vols (13-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) took their second narrow loss in five days to a top-10 team. Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Tigers (18-0, 3-0). Gilbert finished with 22 points, Flau’Jae Johnson had 20 and Mikaylah Williams 16. Jewel Spear scored 25 points and Talaysia Cooper had 24 for Tennessee, which trailed by 18 in the second quarter. Ruby Whitehorn and Samara Spencer scored 10 each.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.