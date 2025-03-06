Gil sidelined for at least 3 months, Stanton gets more elbow injections, LeMahieu out a few weeks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitcher Luis Gil will be sidelined for at least three months because of his lat strain and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton would have surgery on his elbows only as a last resort, according to general manager Brian Cashman. Infielder DJ LeMahieu told reporters he has a grade 1 or 2 left calf strain and will be sidelined for several weeks in his fifth straight injury-hampered season. Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, cut short a bullpen session last Friday because of tightness in his pitching shoulder and the 26-year-old right-hander went to New York for a MRI that revealed a high-grade lat strain.

