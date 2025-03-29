Gil scores twice to lead the Revolution past the New York Red Bulls 2-1 for first win of year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Team captain Carles Gil scored two goals and the second one came in stoppage time and provided the New England Revolution with their first win of the season as they beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday.

The left-footed Gil scored on penalty kick to the middle left for a 2-1 advantage in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time. The penalty was set up when the Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis was whistled for tripping Ignatius Ganago in the penalty area.

Gil put the Revolution (1-3-1) on the board first at 28 minutes when he bent a free kick from the right half-space outside the box unassisted into the top left corner.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pulled the Red Bulls (2-2-2) even two minutes into stoppage time of the first half when he converted a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Choupo-Moting scored his second MLS goal of the season and has now recorded a goal contribution in three straight matches. Peter Stroud and Emil Forsberg assisted on the goal.

With the win, the Revolution moved their record to 7-1-1 against the Red Bulls in their last nine games at Gillette Stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.