Gil and Campana score goals, Ivacic has 4th straight shutout; Revolution beats Toronto 2-0

By The Associated Press
New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana (9) fails to get the header between Toronto FC midfielder Deybi Flores (20) and teammate Matty Longstaff (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Carles Gil and Leo Campana each scored a goal to help New England beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday and the Revolution extended their win streak to four games.

Aljaz Ivacic stopped two shots for the Revolution and has four consecutive shutouts. The 31-year-old has not allowed a goal in 385 minutes, dating to a goal by Sergio Santos in the 65th minute of a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati on April 5.

New England (5-4-1) has won five of its last six — all of Gil’s five goals this season have come during that span — following an 0-3-1 start.

Gil opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a volley from just inside the penalty area. Ilay Feingold raced down the right sideline and chipped a ball-in that was deflected at the near post by defender Nicksoen Gomis, whose header went seemingly directly to Gil for the finish.

Campana, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense, ran onto ball played ahead by Alhassan Yusuf and scored to make it 2-0 in the 27th. From the right-center of the area, Campana rolled a shot that bounced off the hand of goalkeeper Sean Johnson and then ricocheted off the back post into the net

Johnson finished with four saves for Toronto (1-6-4).

Toronto has been shut out in back-to-back games and four of its last six, scoring just two goals in that span.

