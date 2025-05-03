Gil and Campana score goals, Ivacic has 4th straight shutout; Revolution beats Toronto 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Carles Gil and Leo Campana each scored a goal to help New England beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday and the Revolution extended their win streak to four games.

Aljaz Ivacic stopped two shots for the Revolution and has four consecutive shutouts. The 31-year-old has not allowed a goal in 385 minutes, dating to a goal by Sergio Santos in the 65th minute of a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati on April 5.

New England (5-4-1) has won five of its last six — all of Gil’s five goals this season have come during that span — following an 0-3-1 start.

Gil opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a volley from just inside the penalty area. Ilay Feingold raced down the right sideline and chipped a ball-in that was deflected at the near post by defender Nicksoen Gomis, whose header went seemingly directly to Gil for the finish.

Campana, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense, ran onto ball played ahead by Alhassan Yusuf and scored to make it 2-0 in the 27th. From the right-center of the area, Campana rolled a shot that bounced off the hand of goalkeeper Sean Johnson and then ricocheted off the back post into the net

Johnson finished with four saves for Toronto (1-6-4).

Toronto has been shut out in back-to-back games and four of its last six, scoring just two goals in that span.

