Gift Monday scores as Spirit wins 1-0 to end Pride’s undefeated streak

Gift Monday scored in the 63rd minute and the short-handed Washington Spirit beat Orlando 1-0 on Saturday, handing the Pride their first loss of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

In other NWSL games, the Kansas City Current beat the Houston Dash 2-0; the San Diego Wave thrashed Racing Louisville 4-1; and Bay FC defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0.

The Spirit (4-0-1) traveled to Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando missing several key players including Olympian Trinity Rodman, who is taking time away due to an ongoing back issue.

But the Pride, led by Barbra Banda, created more chances and put the Spirit under plenty of pressure.

Monday capitalized on an error to score. The Nigerian international pressed Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse as she received a back pass. Monday stole the ball one yard out from goal and scored with an easy finish.

Moments after the Spirit went ahead, Banda struck the crossbar and Ally Watt hit a shot from close range to the wrong side of the post. Orlando ended the match with 20 attempted shots and six on target.

The Pride (4-1-0) suffered their first loss at home since Aug. 25, 2023, a streak of 22 matches.

LaBonta and Sharples score for Current over Dash

Lo Labonta and Kayla Sharples scored to keep the Kansas City Current the only undefeated team in the league.

The Current (5-0-0) got the breakthrough at CPKC Stadium after Dash defender Katie Lind fouled Bia Zaneratto just inside the box, and LaBonta stepped up to rifle the penalty kick past Jane Campbell. It was the 12th successful penalty kick of LaBonta’s NWSL career, and her third this season.

Sharples doubled the lead by nodding in a corner kick by Izzy Rodriguez in the 62nd minute.

It was a fourth consecutive clean sheet for Kansas City, who have scored two or more goals in every match this season.

The Dash (1-3-1) are winless in three games.

Cascarino’s brace for the Wave helps sink Racing

Delphine Cascarino scored two goals and had an assist in the Wave’s win over Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Kenza Dali gave the Wave (2-2-1) an early lead with a direct free kick in the 17th minute, but Ary Borges tied things from the penalty spot just before halftime.

After Cascarino darted down the wing and slipped a pass into the box, Melanie Barcenas restored the Wave’s one-goal advantage with a low shot in the 50th minute.

Cascarino made it 3-1 when Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund failed to gather a shot from outside the box in the 60th minute. Cascarino finished the rout 17 minutes later with a strike from 18 yards out.

Louisville (1-3-1) has yet to win at home this season.

Pickett shot from distance gives Bay win

Kiki Pickett scored a long-range goal in the 33rd minute to give Bay FC the win on the road and keep the Courage winless.

Pickett collected a high pass from Joelle Anderson, took one touch, and then hit a powerful shot into the top right corner from 21 yards out for her second goal of the season.

Bay (2-2-1) limited the Courage (0-3-2) to just five total shots, with only one hitting the target.

