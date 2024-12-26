Giants will try to end the Colts playoff hopes and their franchise-record 10-game losing streak

The New York Giants will try to avoid losing every game at MetLife Stadium this season when they play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New York has lost its first eight games at home this season in a season where they have a 2-13 record. The game against the Colts is the Giants final chance to win for their fans. It also might be coach Brian Daboll’s final home game after two straight losing seasons. The Colts have a 7-8 record heading into the final two games of the regular season and have an outside chance at the playoffs.

