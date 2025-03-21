Giants sign former Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a 1-year deal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old Humphrey gives the Giants depth behind projected starters Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, who was re-signed last week. Humphrey had a career-high 31 catches and 293 yards last season while playing in every game for the Broncos. He has 62 career receptions for 770 yards and seven touchdowns in six NFL seasons. Humphrey was signed by New Orleans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas.

