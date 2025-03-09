Giants re-sign Tommy DeVito to a 1-year deal and right now he’s the only QB on their roster

The New York Giants now officially have a quarterback on their roster. The team announced Saturday it re-signed Tommy DeVito who was scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent when the NFL’s new league year begins next Wednesday. DeVito, whose one-year deal is worth $1.03 million, has started eight games for the Giants since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Illinois. Backups Drew Lock and Tim Boyle are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week, leaving DeVito alone atop New York’s quarterback depth chart — at least for now.

