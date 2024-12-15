Giants QB Tommy DeVito sustains a concussion and is replaced by Tim Boyle against the Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito sustained a concussion in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return for the second half. The Giants announced DeVito was being evaluated for a concussion as the teams left the field for halftime with the Ravens ahead 21-7. He ruled out at the start of the second half. DeVito led a 13-play, 80-yard drive that Devin Singletary capped with a 2-yard run. Late in the drive, Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Recently signed Tim Boyle took over.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.