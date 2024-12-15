Giants QB Tommy DeVito sustains a concussion and is replaced by Tim Boyle against the Ravens

By The Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) loses yards against Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito sustained a concussion in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return for the second half. The Giants announced DeVito was being evaluated for a concussion as the teams left the field for halftime with the Ravens ahead 21-7. He ruled out at the start of the second half. DeVito led a 13-play, 80-yard drive that Devin Singletary capped with a 2-yard run. Late in the drive, Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Recently signed Tim Boyle took over.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.