Giants owner says GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are staying put after a 3-14 season

The New York Giants are sticking with general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. Owner and team president John Mara announced Monday that he and co-owner Steve Tisch decided to move forward with the Giants’ current leadership even after a 3-14 season that ranks among the franchise’s worst. Mara said he and Tisch remain confident in the process Schoen and Daboll have implemented. Both Schoen and Daboll were hired by the Giants in 2022 and New York made the playoffs in their first season together. Mara says “staying with both of them is the best course of action for us right now.”

