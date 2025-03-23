Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación to undergo surgery on his broken left hand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación will undergo surgery on his broken left hand. The team announced that Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles would perform the procedure and a timetable for Encarnación’s return would be determined after surgery. Encarnación broke the bone in his left hand while attempting a diving catch Friday.

