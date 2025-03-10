Giants keeping WR Darius Slayton and agree to terms with CB Paulson Adebo, AP sources say

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Giants are re-signing veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton to a three-year contract worth $36 million. The move Monday came as the Giants also help shored up their defense by agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with cornerback Paulson Adebo, according to another person, and signing defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms for Slayton or the agreement with Adebo.

