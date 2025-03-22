Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston agree to 2-year, $8 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the New York Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston have agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract. The 31-year-old Winston joins Tommy DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the Giants’ roster. New York has been in the market in free agency for a veteran, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also mentioned as possible targets. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the deal. Fox Sports first reported that Winston was joining the Giants.

