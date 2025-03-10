Giants agree to terms with former Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo on a 3-year deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Giants and cornerback Paulson Adebo have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Adebo was a starter for four years with the New Orleans Saints. He played in only seven games last season before breaking his right leg during a game and needing surgery. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn’t announce the agreement. The Giants also agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on a 2-year, $10 million deal, according to another person with knowledge of the contract.

