Giants’ 1st-round pick Abdul Carter chooses No. 51 after headline-making search

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Abdul Carter tackled his first big task in the NFL — choosing a jersey number.

After a search that made some headlines, the New York Giants’ first-round pick is wearing No. 51 with the team, which took the field for the start of its rookie minicamp Friday.

“I feel good,” Carter said. “I feel like it’s going to have to grow on me a little bit, but it’s feeling good right now.”

That came after Carter’s request to wear the retired No. 56 of Lawrence Taylor was nixed by the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who was honored but urged the third overall pick of the draft to create a legacy with his own number.

“He has to be the player that he is,” Taylor told ESPN two weeks ago. “He can’t be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows? But he has to make his mark. It’s up to him.”

Carter wore No. 11 at Penn State — but that number is also retired by the Giants in honor of quarterback Phil Simms. The two-time Super Bowl winner said during a recent interview with FanDuel that he was open to having Carter wear his No. 11, but Simms’ family decided against it.

So that had Carter still searching for a number, which was finally revealed along with those of the rest of the Giants rookies shortly before minicamp practice kicked off.

“Pretty much what we had available,” he said. “It was a good number.”

And, perhaps not so coincidentally, the No. 51 combines the two numbers — 56 and 11 — Carter was considering the past few weeks.

“It’s pretty much set,” Carter said, indicating he won’t be changing it anytime soon. “I’m just happy to be out here playing football. That’s all I’m worried about.”

It’s also all the Giants are concerned about.

In Carter, they see a player who should be able to make an immediate impact on the field and complement a pass rush that already has Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

“Yeah, I feel like it really hit me today,” Carter said. “Being out here playing football, working with the guys, just being on the field, like, I’m here. I made it to NFL, but I’ve also got to keep putting the work in and working. But I’m loving it.”

Carter was originally a traditional linebacker during his first two seasons at Penn State before moving to defensive end last year. The move paid off as the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Carter’s athleticism and elite first step off the ball immediately made him one of college football’s most dominant pass rushers.

He led the country with 23 1/2 tackles for loss and had 12 sacks last season.

“My impressions of him is great,” said defensive tackle Darius Alexander, the Giants’ third-round pick out of Toledo. “I like the way he moves. I like the way he plays. I like the way he approached the game, so me and him been talking a little bit. We’re going to definitely get out there.”

Carter looked comfortable throughout his first NFL practice, going through drills on defense and special teams. He then playfully danced to music playing in the background while talking to fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo on the side during breaks in the action.

“I like having fun out here,” Carter said. “When I’m out here with the pads on, with my helmet on, I feel like that’s where I’m at my best. I don’t know, I just fit in the most on the field, just being out here having fun.”

Carter also got a kick out of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan watching practice and then breaking down the huddle at the end. And something the former Giants defensive end said stuck with the young pass rusher.

“I would just say just speaking about the Giants history, knowing how much we’ve (won), knowing the history, the championships we’ve (gotten),” he said. “And I just want to be a part of bringing that legacy back. Just bringing that greatness back to New York.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.