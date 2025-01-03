Giant-killer Pontevedra slays Mallorca in second consecutive big Copa del Rey win

MADRID (AP) — Fourth-tier side Pontevedra has recorded a second consecutive top division scalp by beating Mallorca 3-0 to move into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. A month after it knocked out Villarreal, the Galician club has done it again. Dalisson de Almeida scored the opener from almost 40 yards, Yelko Pino doubled the lead with a cracking volley and then Rufo made it 3-0. The two other first division clubs in action both progressed. Rayo Vallecano eased into the next round with a 3-1 win at Racing Ferrol. Getafe needed extra time to beat second-division Granada.

