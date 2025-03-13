Germany summons Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck for Nations League games against Italy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany is bringing in some local knowledge for its Nations League quarterfinal against Italy. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann gave a first senior call-up on Thursday to Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck. He plays his club games at the San Siro, where Italy hosts Germany for the first leg on March 20. Nagelsmann has recalled eight players to his 23-player squad. That includes a return for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who last played for Germany in November 2023, and Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who was last in the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

