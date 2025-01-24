Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann extends contract through Euro 2028

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the national team by another two years through the European Championship in 2028. Nagelsmann had been under contract until next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The former Bayern Munich coach took charge of the German national team in September 2023 on what was initially meant to be a short-term basis through last year’s European Championship.

