German skier Strasser leads night slalom, chases 1st victory since winning the race last year

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — German skier Linus Strasser has taken a big opening-run lead in a floodlit men’s World Cup slalom on Wednesday. Strasser is chasing his first victory since winning the annual night race a year ago. Strasser finished more than three-tenths of a second ahead of the field despite a mistake at the bottom of the course. Norwegian runner-up Timon Haugan trailed by 0.31 seconds and Swiss allrounder Loic Meillard was 0.36 behind in third. Defending slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller loomed in fourth. It’s the last slalom before the Feb. 4-16 world championships in nearby Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

