German skier Emma Aicher edges out US racer Lauren Macuga for her first World Cup victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — German skier Emma Aicher has won a World Cup downhill for her first victory. It came one day after she earned the maiden podium result of her career. Aicher edged out Lauren Macuga by 0.03 seconds and denied the American what would have been her first downhill triumph. The 21-year-old German prodigy came runner-up to winner Cornelia Huetter in Friday’s downhill. Downhill world champion Breezy Johnson finished 0.62 off the lead in 10th. Lindsey Vonn was 16th in her ninth race since her comeback this season at the age of 40 with a new titanium knee after six years away from racing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.