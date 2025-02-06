German police carry out searches in investigation into alleged mistreatment of gymnasts

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — German police and prosecutors have searched properties after female gymnasts said they were bullied and mistreated. The authorities say they seized documents with regards to an investigation into alleged coercive behavior. They add the focus of the investigation is an unnamed former coach at a training center in Stuttgart in south-west Germany. Since December, current and former gymnasts have said on social media and in interviews that they experienced behavior including threats, bullying and being required to train while injured at various locations including Stuttgart. No specific details of any allegations against the unnamed former coach were provided on Thursday.

