German national team hockey player Tobias Eder dies at 26 after cancer diagnosis

BERLIN (AP) — German hockey player Tobias Eder who played on the national team at last year’s world championships has died at the age of 26 following treatment for cancer. The Eisbaeren Berlin club says Eder who was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in August has “succumbed to complications from cancer.” Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl posted a message on his Instagram account saying: “Rest in peace, Toni.” Eder played three games for Germany at last year’s world championships, scoring one goal against Slovakia in a 6-4 win.

