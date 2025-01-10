German bobsled athlete Wulff tests positive for doping at race won with Olympic champion Friedrich

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — A German push athlete for Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich tested positive for a banned stimulant when winning a World Cup two-man event. Simon Wulff is the fourth-fastest German sprinter all-time over 100 meters who ran track for Northwestern State University in Louisiana. He switched to bobsled this season targeting the 2026 Olympics. The International Testing Agency says Wulff tested positive for methylhexaneamine when teaming with Friedrich to win a two-man bob World Cup event one month ago at Altenberg, Germany. Wulff can continue competing during the case because the drug is classed as a specified substance.

