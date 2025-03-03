Gerard Bourgoin, leading figure of French soccer, has died at 85

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Gérard Bourgoin, the former president of soccer club Auxerre who also chaired the French league, has died. He was 85. Bourgoin was a major sponsor of the club and its vice-president when the team grew into a force to be reckoned with under coach Guy Roux, both in France and on the European stage. Auxerre won a French league-cup double in 1996. Auxerre did not give a reason for his death but local media reported that he died after feeling faint while driving back from the Abbé-Deschamps where he attended the French league game between Auxerre and Strasbourg on Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.