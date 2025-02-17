Geraint Thomas, the Olympic star and Tour de France champion, will retire at the end of season

LONDON (AP) — Geraint Thomas, the British former Tour de France champion who also won gold medals in track cycling at the Olympic Games in 2008 and ’12, announced Monday that this will be his final year as a professional. Thomas, a loyal teammate who transformed into a leader in his own right over his almost two-decade career, said he will focus on the Tour de France this summer with Ineos Grenadiers. Aged 38, Thomas told the BBC that he will ride in support of the team’s ambitions and “maybe try to win a stage but just enjoy the race” that he won in 2018.

