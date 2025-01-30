Georgia WR Young to serve 12 months probation after reaching plea deal on battery, assault charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young will serve 12 months probation after reaching a plea deal with the Solicitor’s Office in Athens-Clarke County on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault involving his former girlfriend. Young pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The resolution of the case came after Young’s ex-girlfriend retracted statements which led to his arrest on Oct. 8. Coach Kirby Smart continued to withhold Young from games because the legal matter had not been resolved. There was no update from Smart or Georgia officials concerning Young’s status for the 2025 season.

