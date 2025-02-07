Georgia Tech hires Texas assistant Blake Gideon as defensive coordinator

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has hired Texas assistant coach Blake Gideon as its defensive coordinator. The school announced the hiring Friday. Gideon had spent the past four seasons coaching safeties with the Longhorns and was promoted to associate head coach for defense at his alma mater last year. He was part of Texas twice reaching the College Football Playoff. That included the semifinals of last season’s expanded 12-team format. The Longhorns led the country with 22 interceptions last year. They also ranked among the national leaders in takeaways, total defense and scoring defense.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.