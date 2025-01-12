Georgia takes 2nd straight win over Top 25 team by beating slumping No. 17 Oklahoma 72-62

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dakota Leffew and Asa Newell each scored 15 points and Georgia held off No. 17 Oklahoma 72-62 for its second consecutive win over a Top 25 team. Georgia improved to 14-2 and made its bid to enter the Top 25 by beating No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 on Tuesday night and then giving the Sooners their third consecutive loss. Oklahoma is still looking for its first Southeastern Conference win in its debut season in the league. Jalon Moore led the Sooners with 17 points. Duke Miles and Kobe Elvis each had 14.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.