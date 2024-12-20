Georgia scores first 23 points as the Bulldogs beat Buffalo 100-49

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 10 points as Georgia jumped to a 23-0 lead and the Bulldogs cruised to a 100-49 win over Buffalo. Asa Newell and De’Shayne Montgomery scored 16 points apiece to lead Georgia. Savo Drezgic added 11 points and Blue Cain scored 10 with four assists and four steals. Freshman Somto Cyril, a 6-foot-11 consensus four-star recruit, also had 10 points, a career-best 11 rebounds and tied his season-high with five blocks. Georgia (10-1) is off to its best start since the Bulldogs won 11 of 12 to open the 2001-02 campaign. Tyson Dunn led the Bulls with nine points. Ryan Sabol, who went into the game leading Buffalo (5-6) in scoring at 18.1 per game, finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.