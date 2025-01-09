Georgia QB Carson Beck may enter transfer portal for final season and delay NFL draft plans

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck may be rethinking his plans for 2025 less than two weeks after announcing he would enter the NFL draft. Beck, who has one year of eligibility remaining, could enter the transfer portal and complete his college career at another school, On3 and ESPN.com reported Thursday. Beck suffered a right elbow injury in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta. He had surgery on Dec. 23 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow. He expects to begin throwing next spring.

