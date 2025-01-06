Georgia lands brothers Zacharia and Zion Branch from USC; Rashada reportedly in portal

Georgia landed two of the top players in the transfer portal with brothers Zachariah and Zion Branch announcing they would leave Southern California and join the Bulldogs. Zacharia and Zion announced their decisions on social media and both will have two seasons of eligibility. Zacharia was a five-star receiver out of the brothers’ hometown of Las Vegas and made 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns over his first two seasons. Zion is a safety who struggled with injuries since signing with the Trojans in 2022. He made a combined 41 tackles over the past two seasons.

