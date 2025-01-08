Georgia beats No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 for 1st win over a top-10 team in 5 years

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman forward Asa Newell scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Georgia led the entire second half in beating No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 for its first win over a top-10 team in five years. Blue Cain added 15 points and Silas Demary Jr. had 14 for Georgia. Lamont Butler led Kentucky with 20. A trio of Kentucky players finished with four fouls. Otega Oweh scored 12 points for the Wildcats while shooting only 3 of 13 from the field. Georgia outscored Kentucky 29-15 at the free-throw line.

