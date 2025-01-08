Georgia beats No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 for 1st win over a top-10 team in 5 years

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) reacts after he scores during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman forward Asa Newell scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Georgia led the entire second half in beating No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 for its first win over a top-10 team in five years. Blue Cain added 15 points and Silas Demary Jr. had 14 for Georgia. Lamont Butler led Kentucky with 20. A trio of Kentucky players finished with four fouls. Otega Oweh scored 12 points for the Wildcats while shooting only 3 of 13 from the field. Georgia outscored Kentucky 29-15 at the free-throw line.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.