Georgia Amoore scores career-high 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky women over No. 13 Oklahoma 95-86

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Georgia Amoore made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky to a 95-86 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Amoore had two 3-pointers and scored 10 as the Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 30-19 first-quarter lead. She made 15 of 22 shots from the floor – including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc — and 6 of 8 free throws while adding eight assists.

Clara Strack finished with 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out for Kentucky, which has won three in a row. Dazia Lawrence hit three of the Wildcats’ 14 3-pointers and scored 14.

Sophomore Sahara Williams scored a career-high 27 for the Sooners (16-6, 4-5) on 8-for-19 shooting. Raegan Beers totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Payton Verhulst had 11 points and 10 boards. It was the ninth double-double of the season for Beers and the first for Verhulst, who also had a triple-double in a 109-99 overtime loss to then-No. 13 Duke earlier this season. Freshman Zya Vann had 15 points off the bench and her senior sister Skylar Vann scored 11.

Oklahoma trailed 45-36 at halftime, but Skylar Vann had back-to-back baskets to finish off a 10-2 run to begin the third quarter and the Sooners closed within a point. Amelia Hassett answered with a 3-pointer, Strack followed with eight straight points and Amoore buried a 3-pointer to finish off a 16-0 run and the Wildcats cruised from there.

Oklahoma plays at Mississippi on Thursday. Kentucky is idle until it plays at Mississippi on Feb. 10.

