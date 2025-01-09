Georgia Amoore leads No. 15 Kentucky women past Florida 71-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia Amoore had 18 points and four steals, Dazia Lawrence scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, and No. 15 Kentucky beat Florida 71-55 on Thursday night. Kentucky scored the opening seven points of the game and Amoore’s three-point play made it 10-2. Amoore also capped an 8-0 run that spanned the first-quarter break for a 25-10 lead. Lawrence’s third 3-pointer of the game extended it to 30-12 with 6:32 left in the first half. Amoore finished the first half with 14 points to help build a 41-19 lead. Amoore capped her scoring with 5:28 left in the third quarter to come two points shy of her seventh straight game with 20-plus.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.