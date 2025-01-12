Georgia Amoore, Dazia Lawrence boost No. 15 Kentucky women to 80-61 victory over Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore totaled 21 points and 11 assists, Dazia Lawrence scored 18 of her 21 in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky upped its win streak to eight games and continued to steamroll its way through the Southeastern Conference with an 80-61 victory over Auburn. Amoore made 7 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws for the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0), who have won each of their first four SEC games by at least 16 points for the first time. Lawrence made 8 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers. DeYona Gaston finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-8, 0-4), who have lost five in a row. Mar’shaun Bostic scored a season-high 18, adding seven assists and three steals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.