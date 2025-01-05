Georgia Amoore, Amelia Hassett lead No. 16 Kentucky women in 96-78 romp over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Amoore totaled 24 points and nine assists, Amelia Hassett hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 and No. 16 Kentucky upped its win streak to six by beating Vanderbilt 96-78, ending the Commodores’ second seven-game win streak of the season. The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off a school-record 18 3-pointers in a 91-69 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, buried six more in a 31-point first quarter to build a 14-point advantage. The Commodores (14-2, 1-1) chipped a point off of their deficit in the second quarter and trailed 51-38 at halftime. The Commodores closed within 54-49 in the third quarter, but Teonni Key answered with a layup and her 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run to push the lead back to 14 and the Wildcats cruised.

