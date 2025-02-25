Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber is set for foot surgery and out for the rest of the season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown freshman big man Thomas Sorber will miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury. The school announced Tuesday that Sober injured his left foot on Feb. 15 in a loss at Butler and would have surgery on Wednesday. Sorber is the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over 24 games. Georgetown visits UConn on Wednesday night and hosts No. 21 Marquette on Saturday before wrapping up Big East regular-season play next week against Villanova and DePaul.

