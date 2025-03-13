Georgetown coach Ed Cooley says ‘shame on’ Big East coaches for snubbing Sorber in award vote

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgetown coach Ed Cooley had an ice-cold message for his Big East counterparts: shame on you. After the Hoyas were eliminated by DePaul in the first round of the conference tournament, Cooley took off on a tangent and called out his brethren who were responsible for awarding UConn forward Liam McNeeley the league’s Freshman of the Year trophy over Georgetown big man Thomas Sorber. Cooley said he was “really disappointed that the right thing wasn’t done” and “shame on the coaches because that kid more than earned it.”

