George Russell says he won’t change approach to Max Verstappen after F1 feud in 2024

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
FILE - Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain takes part in the drivers parade before the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

LONDON (AP) — George Russell says he won’t follow Lando Norris by changing his approach to Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen following a feud last season. Russell accused Verstappen of bullying in November and claimed the Dutch driver had threatened to crash into him deliberately. The rift began with a dispute over a penalty in qualifying which cost the world champion pole position. McLaren’s Norris said last week he’ll drive with his “elbows out” when racing Verstappen in 2025 after controversial on-track battles between the title rivals last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.