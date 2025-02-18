George Russell says he won’t change approach to Max Verstappen after F1 feud in 2024

LONDON (AP) — George Russell says he won’t follow Lando Norris by changing his approach to Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen following a feud last season. Russell accused Verstappen of bullying in November and claimed the Dutch driver had threatened to crash into him deliberately. The rift began with a dispute over a penalty in qualifying which cost the world champion pole position. McLaren’s Norris said last week he’ll drive with his “elbows out” when racing Verstappen in 2025 after controversial on-track battles between the title rivals last season.

