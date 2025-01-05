Geno Auriemma is encouraged that Paige Bueckers’ knee isn’t hurt too badly

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Geno Auriemma has seen more than his fair share of “freaky” injuries over the last few years. When UConn star guard Paige Bueckers went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter going for a loose ball on Sunday, he hoped this wouldn’t be another one of those. The early reports the Hall of Fame coach said of the severity of it were encouraging. Bueckers had 15 points and nine assists before getting hurt. The injury occurred in the same knee that she tore her ACL in 2022.

