General manager Chris Getz promises better days are coming for White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox general manager Chris Getz mentioned the talent in the pipeline and insisted better days are coming. He says Chicago has “long-term pieces for a really competitive team.” Getz spoke Thursday ahead of the team’s weekend fan convention. The White Sox went 41-121 and set a post-1900 major league record for losses in Getz’s first full season running the baseball operation.

