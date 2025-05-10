Gavin Sheets has 4 RBIs, Martín Maldonado hits 2-run HR as Padres beat Rockies 13-9

DENVER (AP) — Gavin Sheets had two doubles and four RBIs, Luis Arraez, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill each had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 13-9 on Friday night.

Michael Toglia hit a solo shot in the fourth inning that snapped Colorado’s streak of 32 consecutive scoreless innings against the Padres, dating to last season.

Randy Vásquez (2-3) pitched six innings, giving up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Robert Suarez came on in the ninth with one out and runners on first and second and got Sean Bouchard to ground into a 6-4-3 double play for his 15th save.

Manny Machado drove in Fernando Tatis Jr. with the third of San Diego’s four consecutive singles to lead off the game. Merrill and Sheets each hit a two-RBI double in the third inning to make it 5-0.

Ryan McMahon hit a homer in the sixth and Jordan Beck’s leadoff home run sparked a five-run eighth for the Rockies, who fell to a major league worst 6-32.

McMahon led off the ninth with a single, Hunter Goodman followed with an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mickey Moniak.

Antonio Senzatela (1-6) has given up four earned runs in each of his last three starts — all losses.

After Sheets drove in Jake Cronenworth with a double down the line in right and scored on a single by Jason Heyward, Martín Maldonado hit a two-out two-run homer to cap a five-run sixth that gave the Padres a 10-1 lead.

The Rockies fell to 0-9 this season when they hit at least two home runs in a game.

Right-hander Stephen Kolek (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday for the Padres against Rockies RHP Bradley Blalock (0-1, 8.03) in the second of three games between the teams.

