Gausman pitches 8 innings and Varsho homers as Blue Jays beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Gausman struck out six over eight strong innings, Daulton Varsho had a solo homer among his three hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Gausman (5-4) threw 72 of his 96 pitches for strikes, including his first 14, and didn’t walk a batter. He gave up one run and five hits.

Jeff Hoffman worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances.

Jacob deGrom (4-2) lost for the first time in his last seven starts, and didn’t have a strikeout in 5 1/3 innings. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner allowed five hits and walked two.

TIGERS 3, GIANTS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Keider Montero pitched five scoreless innings and Riley Greene drove in two runs to help Detroit beat San Francisco.

Montero (2-1) entered the game with a 5.28 ERA in six games, but held the Giants to one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Five relievers finished, with Will Vest pitching the ninth for his sixth save.

Hayden Birdsong (2-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Dillon Dingler’s RBI single, and they added two runs in the fifth.

With one out, Detroit loaded the bases on a single and two walks before Greene looped a two-run single into center. Reliever Erik Miller avoided a worse outcome by intentionally walking Spencer Torkelson and getting Zach McKinstry to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Wilmer Flores’ RBI single made it 3-1 in the sixth, but the Giants failed to get a runner into scoring position in the last three innings.

CUBS 3, ROCKIES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Tucker drove in two runs and Chicago beat Colorado.

NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 in its last 10 games. Colorado lost for the eighth time in nine games, dropping to a major league-worst 9-45.

Taillon (4-3) retired his first 14 batters before Mickey Moniak connected in the fifth, driving a changeup deep to right-center for his fifth homer. Moniak also hit a solo drive during Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

Taillon departed after he struck out Brenton Doyle looking for the first out of the seventh. The big right-hander struck out seven and walked none.

Daniel Palencia, the fourth Cubs reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Colorado’s Carson Palmquist (0-3) permitted two runs and three hits in five innings in his third major league start.

The Cubs jumped ahead when Ian Happ scored on Dansby Swanson’s groundout in the first inning.

After Moniak’s homer tied it in the fifth, Tucker singled in Matt Shaw in the bottom half of the inning. Tucker added a sacrifice fly in the

seventh.

BREWERS 3, RED SOX 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio homered on the opening pitch from Garrett Crochet, and Milwaukee defeated Boston.

Milwaukee pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fifth on consecutive doubles by Joey Ortiz and Andruw Monasterio.

Milwaukee starter Chad Patrick pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits while walking two and striking out six. DL Hall, fresh off the 60-day injured list, came on to relieve Patrick with Jarren Duran on second base. Hall retired Rafael Devers on an easy ground out to first to end the threat.

Hall (1-0) pitched out of a jam in the seventh by getting Duran to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Red Sox plated a run in the eighth but the Brewers regained a two-run cushion on Eric Haase’s infield single with the bases loaded.

Duran’s run-scoring single in the ninth pulled the Red Sox within a run.

Trevor Megill earned his 10th save in 11 tries but had to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam.

After winning four of five, the Red Sox lost their third straight while scoring a total of four runs in those contests.

Crochet (4-4) gave up five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out 11, marking his eighth career start with 10 or more strikeouts.

ORIOLES 5, CARDINALS 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer against his former team, Charlie Morton earned his first victory with Baltimore, and the Orioles achieved their first three-game winning streak of the season, beating St. Louis.

Carlson’s drive in the fourth off Erick Fedde (3-4) put the Orioles up 5-0. Morton (1-7) took a shutout into the fifth before allowing a two-run shot by Pedro Pagés. The 41-year-old right-hander, who signed with Baltimore in the offseason, allowed four hits in six innings after losing his first six starts of the season. He’d pitched mostly in relief lately.

After Morton exited, three Baltimore relievers — Seranthony Domínguez, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista — retired all nine of their hitters. Bautista pitched the ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.

Fedde allowed three earned runs in five innings and did not get much help from his infielders. After a leadoff single by Jackson Holliday in the first, Ramón Urías hit a grounder to third, but Nolan Gorman threw wildly to second for an error. Holliday went to third and then scored one batter later.

With one out and a man on first in the fourth, St. Louis second baseman Brendan Donovan fielded a grounder, but his throw to second hit the runner for another error. Carlson followed with his home run.

REDS 7, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Martinez worked seven strong innings and Tyler Stephenson homered to lead Cincinnati to a win over Kansas City.

Martinez (3-5) allowed three singles through six shutout innings and finished seven innings allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Stephenson hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth inning, his second of the season, boosting the Reds’ lead to 6-0. Stephenson had three of Cincinnati’s 14 hits.

Michael Lorenzen (3-6) allowed six runs on a career-high 11 hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings as the Royals lost for the third time in four games.

METS 2, WHITE SOX 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a leadoff double in the ninth inning and scored on Francisco Lindor’s sacrifice fly as New York mounted a late comeback to edge Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

New York managed just two baserunners through the first six innings against Adrian Houser and left the bases loaded in the seventh before Juan Soto delivered a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Steven Wilson (1-1) gave up Taylor’s double to start the ninth. Jeff McNeil was intentionally walked and Luis Torrens singled to load the bases before Taylor trotted home on Lindor’s fly to deep right field.

Edwin Díaz (2-0) tossed a hitless inning for the win as the Mets won their third straight game since dropping six of eight.

Mets starter Clay Holmes gave up one run and four hits while throwing a career-high 102 pitches over 5 2/3 innings.

