Gauff, Fritz qualify the US for the United Cup mixed teams tennis quarterfinals

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The top-seeded pair of Coco Gauff and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz of the United States are into the United Cup mixed teams tennis quarterfinals. Fritz beat Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday as the American team needed to win only one match to top Group A. For good measure, Gauff beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-2 in the later women’s singles. The Perth quarterfinals were set for Wednesday, with the U.S. taking on China, which qualified as the best runner-up, and group winners Kazakhstan and Germany playing each other. In Sydney, Italy also moved into the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over France.

