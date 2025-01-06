Gauff beats Swiatek again as US wins United Cup for 2nd time in 3 years

SYDNEY (AP) — Coco Gauff overcame second-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the opening singles of the United Cup mixed teams tennis event and the United States went on to win the final by beating Poland 2-0. Taylor Fritz beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) at the Ken Rosewall Arena as the Americans secured their second United Cup title in three years. The third-ranked Gauff says it’s “the only team event I’ve ever won, so I’m super excited.” Poland was runner-up for the second straight year after losing the previous edition to Germany.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.