Gatland out as coach on record losing run but Wales’ problems run deeper

Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales rugby coach midway through the Six Nations with his team on a national-record losing streak of 14 matches. The decision was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union three days after a 22-15 loss to Italy that appears to have sealed the New Zealander’s fate. Gatland is one of the world’s most highly respected coaches. He returned for a second spell in charge of Wales ahead of the 2023 World Cup but it has damaged his legacy. Wales’ last win was back in 2023. Gatland was kept on by the Welsh despite a winless autumn but performances haven’t improved.

