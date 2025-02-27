Garland scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT to lift the Canucks past the Kings, 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conor Garland scored his second goal of the game at 4:28 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Garland — who had a power-play goal in the second period — lofted a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle under the blocker of goalie David Rittich for his 16th goal of the season.

Nils Hoglander also scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 24 shots to help the Canucks move past Calgary into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Adrian Kempe and Warren Foegele scored in the third period for the Kings, who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Rittich made 14 saves.

Hoglander skated through Los Angeles’ defense and put a wrist shot over Rittich’s glove to put Vancouver on top midway through the first period.

Takeaways

Canucks: Star defenseman Quinn Hughes returned to the lineup after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury. Hughes, who leads Vancouver with 59 points, had an assist on the winning goal and had nearly 22 minutes of ice time.

Kings: Defenseman Drew Doughty missed the game due to a lower-body injury. Doughty had four points in eight games after missing the first 47 games after breaking his left ankle during the preseason.

Key moment

Foegele tied it at 2 with 5:59 left in the third when he deflected Jordan Spence’s shot past Lankinen. The goal was reviewed by replay for potential goalie interference, but it was determined none had occurred.

Key stat

The Kings are fifth in the NHL with a plus-17 goal differential in the third period, outscoring opponents 71-54.

Up next

The Canucks remain in Southern California to face Anaheim on Thursday night. The Kings are at Dallas on Friday night.

