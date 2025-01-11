García shines in Espanyol goal and Valencia hits the bottom of La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García has shown why he was linked to a possible move to Arsenal last summer after he made multiple saves against Leganes in a 1-1 draw in La Liga. The Olympic gold medalist for Spain made at least four quality stops in the second half, including back-to-back saves in the 74th minute on Saturday. Valencia sunk to last place drawing at Sevilla 1-1. Girona substitute John Solís has scored in injury time at Alaves to snatch a 1-0 win. Valladolid has beaten Real Betis for a first win under new coach Diego Cocca.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.