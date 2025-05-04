Garcia goes deep twice as Royals hit a club-record 7 HRs in 11-6 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Garcia hit two of Kansas City’s franchise-record seven home runs, a rare long-ball barrage that enabled the Royals to beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-6 on Sunday.

Bobby Witt Jr. broke a 5-5 tie with a seventh-inning solo shot off Yennier Cano (0-1), and Vinnie Pasquantino followed with drive into the right-field seats. Cano had not allowed a run in his previous 12 outings this season.

Jonathan India, Luke Maile and Michael Massey also went deep for the Royals. Massey’s ninth-inning shot set the club record for home runs in a game.

Kansas City entered with a major league-low 18 homers in its first 34 games. It hadn’t hit as many as six in a game since 2020.

Jackson Holliday went deep twice for Baltimore in his first career multihomer game. Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins each hit a solo shot.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson gave up three runs and five hits in four innings. In his season debut on Tuesday, the 37-year-old yielded four first-inning homers to the Yankees and was pulled in the fourth after allowing nine runs and 11 hits.

Making his 100th career start, Kansas City’s Michael Lorenzen surrendered a career-high four home runs and was pulled in the fifth. The four HRs equaled the total he gave up in his previous six starts this season.

Angel Zerpa (2-0) gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Key moment

Baltimore scored twice and had the tying run at the plate with no outs in the eighth when Lucas Erceg entered and got three straight outs.

Key stat

Kansas City took two of three for its first regular-season series win in Baltimore since 2014. The Royals also won the season series from the Orioles (4-2) for the first time since 2018.

Up next

Royals: LHP Cole Ragans (1-1, 4.40 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Orioles: After taking Monday off, LHP Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16 ERA) faces Minnesota on the road on Tuesday night.

