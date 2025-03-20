Ganassi’s mantra is ‘I like winners.’ In 35 years of IndyCar, his drivers say it is all that matters

Chip Ganassi started his 35th season in motorsports exactly how he finished the last five years: dancing in victory lane for either a win or yet another championship. His drivers have won five of the last seven IndyCar championships including two straight and three of the last four with Alex Palou. He and teammate Scott Dixon went 1-2 in IndyCar’s season-opening race. Palou returns this weekend to The Thermal Club in California, as the defending race winner. Ganassi as he celebrates his 35th season starts the year with 16 IndyCar championships and five Indy 500 wins. All the championship trophies were together for the first time this week at a gala in Pittsburgh where Ganassi was honored with the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador’s Award.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.